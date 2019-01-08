Court jails man 3 months for stealing 650 blocks

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a 31-year-old artisan, Bulus Luka, to three months imprisonment for stealing 650 building blocks.

The judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave the convict an option of N5,000 fine, warning him to be of good behaviour.

Maiwada also ordered him to pay N360, 500 to the complainant as compensation.

The convict, who resides at Jabi Village, Abuja, had admitted committing the offence of theft and begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

He told the court that he did not know what came over him when he committed the crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, had told the court that one Scholastica Ifechi, of Saburi Dei-Dei Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station, Abuja, on Dec. 28.

Ukagha said the complainant, who owns a block industry along Jabi Airport Road Abuja, reported that the convict stole 650 blocks valued at N112, 000.

The prosecutor told the court that during police investigation, the convict confessed to committing the crime, claiming he sold the block to one Abdulmalik Abdullahi.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)