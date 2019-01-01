Contractors urge FG to appoint non-politician as NDDC Md

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Unpaid contractors of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, have appealed to the Federal Government to appoint a non-politician as Managing Director of the commission when the current one resigns this month to pursue his political ambition.

Chairman, Restoration and Progress Association of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Adia, who spoke for the contractors, also enjoined Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, to meet with the contractors towards resolving the issue of non-payment for jobs completed several years ago.

He said some contractors were still being owed as low as N2.5 million for jobs completed about five years ago, adding that Vice President Osibanjo should convene a meeting with the contractors.

2023 PRESIDENCY: Osinbajo playing to the gallery – Adebanjo, Okupe

Adia said appointing a non-politician as Managing Director of the commission will make the appointees give full attention to their jobs.

According to him, “How can you explain a project that was completed and commissioned since 2013, that is just N22.4 million which has not been paid till date in Isoko South Local Government Area Delta State.

“What about transformer installations that is N2.5m and many are being owed for over five years, just to mention the smallest cases.

“In your busy schedule, it will even add value, if you invite and meet with the contractors even for 30minutes.

“The chairman and the Managing Director are supposed to resign in January, because they are contesting in the forth coming elections.

Just in: Access Bank Ghana appoints Olumide Olatunji as CEO

“We are suggesting that a very competent technocrat, who has no having any political ambition, be brought in as Acting MD till a new board is constituted, because this board has actually finished its tenure.

“We believe NDDC can be transformed in three months, if the right person is put there.”