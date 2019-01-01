Commuters stranded as shortages of vehicles hit transport companies in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA- COMMUTERS travelling for the New Year celebrations were yesterday stranded as there were no available vehicles in most of the transport companies and motor parks in Bayelsa state to convey them to their respective destinations.

Some of the commuters who had throng the Ekeki Central Park as early as 5:am hoping to catch the early morning vehicles were disappointed as the park was empty of vehicles.

The situation was the same in other private operated parks and terminals located in the state capital as there were no available vehicles to transport commuters.

The situation has also affected transportation fares as the few available vehicles had increased their charges by fifty percent. As it were, Yenagoa by bus to Port Harcourt is now N1, 500 as against N1,000, while Yenagoa to Uyo is now N3,000 as against N2,000 previously.

A manager of one of the privately operated terminal Mr Joel Johnson, said the situation was caused by the massive movement of persons in the Yuletide season, adding that some of the drivers were yet to return from their previous trips.

He said: ” The shortage in vehicles is because of the Yuletide season, we have more people going out and few coming in, so most of the vehicles that went out are yet to be back, hence the shortages, it’s unfortunate but we are making efforts to check the scenario by recalling available vehicles from our nearby terminal.”

A commuter identified as Mr Sampson Asininbehe, said he has been forced to put off his journey due to non availability of transport vehicles. ” I came out here early this morning hoping to get a vehicle to see my family for the New Year celebrations but to my amazement, there is no vehicle. Am totally disappointed and I have been forced to put off my journey,” he lamented.