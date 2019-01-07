Chukwueze’s market value stirs controversy

Controversy has erupted over the market value of in-form Villarreal of Spain winger, Samuel Chukwueze, as pundits believe he is worth only €5m, which is in contrast with figures bandied by his La Liga club.

While Villarreal reportedly value Chukwueze at €40m, market experts have come out with statistics revealing that he is actually worth only €5m.

This exposé might interest Arsenal, who initially signed Chukwueze in 2015 but could not keep him on account of work permit restrictions in England.

The Gunners are said to be in the hunt for Chukwueze once again, but are prepared to wait until his current deal at Villarreal ends in June.

The Gunners would be excited to learn that Chukwueze is currently valued at just €5m, after his professional contract with The Yellow Submarine began on November 1, 2018 and is billed to run till June 30, 2019.

Villarreal bought Chukwueze in 2015 for €500,000 from Diamond Football Academy of Umuahia, Abia State, after their initial arrangement with Arsenal collapsed.