Chukwueze’s best yet to come — Osimhen

Super Eagles and Charleroi FC forward Victor Osimhen has stated that the football world is yet to see the best of his 2015 U-17 FIFA World Cup teammate Samuel Chukwueze who has been in flying form since being drafted to Spanish side Villarreal’s senior team few months ago.

Osimhen, Kelechi Nwakali and Chukwueze were Nigeria’s brightest stars at the 2015 tournament and have since moved on to different clubs across Europe with Samuel Chukwueze recently becoming one of Nigeria’s most talked about young talents in the world.

The Villarreal star has scored a total of four goals for the club cut across the UEFA Europa League, Copa del Rey and in the Spanish La Liga in 12 appearances since making his first debut for the Club and his national team compatriot Victor Osimhen has revealed that he was not surprised with his performance “The thing is that I’m not surprised that Samuel is standing high in Spain. I knew him from our U-17 days and I know the qualities he possesses.”

Osimhen who is on loan to Sporting Charleroi from German side VFL Wolfsburg has also stated that Chukwueze’s best was yet to come.

“I know what he can do with the ball and without the ball and when he has the ball he is a very dangerous player and when he is without the ball he tries to help the team as well and I think he is going to grow more. We haven’t seen the best of him and I’m certain he still has some developing in him.

“I played with him at the U-17 World Cup and I was also opportune to play with him in the Super Eagles and in the game against Uganda in Asaba he was outstanding and we are definitely expecting more from him.” he said.