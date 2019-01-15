Celine Dion plans pulling R. Kelly collaboration “I’m Your Angel” from streaming

Canadian singer and five Grammy Awards winner, Celine Dion, is reportedly planning to pull her acclaimed collaboration with R. Kelly, “I’m Your Angel” from streaming services after 20 years of its release.

According to TMZ, Dion’s team is currently in the process of getting rid of the track after the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” sparked controversy around the world.

The track was recorded by the duo in 1998 and appeared on the Canadian singer’s holiday album.

It topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts and stayed at Number one for six weeks after selling more than 1.5 million copies.

Dion is now following in Lady Gaga’s footsteps,who had also pulled her hit collaboration with the R.Kelly, “Do What U Want With My Body”.

Lady Gaga said: “I stand behind these women 1,000 per cent, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously.”

“What I am hearing about the allegations against R. Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible.”

NAN reports that a six-part series documentary dubbed “Surviving R.Kelly”, focusing on the singer’s alleged affairs with underage girls and sexual abuse was recently released.

It aired over three nights, from January 3 to January 5, with filmmaker and music critic Dream Hampton as its executive producer.

Since the shocking documentary got released, many music artistes have aired their disgust at the legendary singer.

The documentary sparked off reactions across the globe, especially in the US, which caused the relevant authorities to open a criminal investigation on the R&B singer.(NAN)