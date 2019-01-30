Celebrities raise concerns over begging on social media platforms

Some celebrities have expressed concerns over some fans soliciting for financial support on their various social media platforms.

Overwhelmed by the trend, they have taken to their instagram handles to express their displeasure.

Popular Nigeria Actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli took to her instagram page in what seems like an outburst on one of her followers who asked for 1,000 to eat.

The Actress in her response to her begging follower said that young and healthy people should stand up and do something rather that resort to being professional beggars’.

“She has been dropping comments like this on almost all my posts which implied that she has money for data,” She said.

According to Oboli, if the follower could gather all the money she realized from begging online, she could start a business.

Similarly, Rudeboy of ‘p square, expressed shock as a follower begged him for $two million dollars to start up a business.

The music star and former member of the defunct group, P Square shared his shocking experience via his Instagram page.

In the message, the follower reveals that he wants to start up a business and would be needing that said amount of money to kick start it.

“Ahh!! ahh!! just like that …lol abeg who get Jesus Instagram handle… I need to Dm him is like I need $20millon.”

Lol…this must be one of the most hilarious things you’d come across on social media today,’ he reacted.

Okoye’s experience is coming barely less than 24 hours after Omoni Oboli had narrated her experience in the hands of an online beggar

Osita Okere, a Civil Servant, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)that online begging is now so rampart and can’t be controlled since social media has no regulatory body.

He said that online begging is a mentality thing as people no longer want to engage in meaningful jobs.

“There are some genuine ones who really actually need help especially on medical grounds.

‘’you really don’t know who to trust since the entire system is upside down.

‘’The major problem of the country is not in the people but the government.’’ he said.

According to him, political aspirants also go online to beg people to assist them for their campaigns.

“Hundreds of thousands of graduates are recorded in Nigeria yearly, of which most of them hope to get a white collar job.

‘’When the jobs are not coming, they remain jobless and resort to online begging.

Mrs Ifeoma Chidebe, a business woman, said that online begging is not bad, as it takes hunger and desperation for anyone to beg.

‘’I honestly pity the beggars’ and wish I could help them myself.

‘’A better economy will naturally stop the begging, ‘she said.

Dr Chinwe Anosike, a lecturer, described the act as a scam and should not be encouraged as it paints a picture of both laziness and a lack of integrity on the so-called online beggars.(NAN)