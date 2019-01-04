Cardiff City beam searchlight on Efe Ambrose

Former Super Eagles defender, Efe Ambrose has been tipped with a likely deal at Cardiff City of Wales, after activating a release clause in his two-year contract with Hibernian of Scotland.

Although his deal in Scotland has been scheduled to run till January 2020, and the Sottish Premiership club even gave him an offer for an extension, it was gathered that Ambrose has opted to move on.

His decision, though, might have been motivated by reports that he has caught the eye of Cardiff, who play in the English Premier League, as the struggling outfit seek to shore up their back line.

Although Ambrose has since fallen down the pecking order at Hibernian, his past form in the team and at his previous base in Scotland, where he first played for Glasgow Celtic, has attracted attention from Cardiff.

Ambrose is now bound to follow in the footsteps of another former Eagles star, Peter Osaze Odemwingie, as the next Nigerian to don Cardiff’s colours in the second half of the current season.

The report added that Cardiff have fixed their focus fully on defensive reinforcement, after their implosion against Tottenham Hotspur exposed weaknesses at the back.

Consequently, Cardiff are reportedly keen on adding to their squad with Ambrose and fellow-Scotland-based stopper, Glen Kamara of Dundee.