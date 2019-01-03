Campaign against Atiku, Miyetti Allah asks Fulani groups

By Idowu Bankole

The national president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Abdullahi Bodejo, has asked Fulani groups campaign against Peoples democratic party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“We are calling on HRM the Lamido of Adamawa to strip Atiku Abubakar of his title as Waziri Adamawa for his open hatred for the Fulani pastoralist and surrounding himself with ethnic and merchants that have been profiling the Fulani race and calling for their genocide,”

Bodejo said Atiku is “feasting and capitalising on the report with the view to garnering political capital from the farmers-herders conflict.”He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the security agencies to monitor Atiku “considering his volatile and inciting statement he made against herders.”

“We are consequently directing all our members nationwide and other Fulani groups to embark on massive campaign against the presidential aspiration of Atiku Abubakar because he does not mean well for the pastoralist and the country.”

Bodejo also faulted the recent report of Amnesty International on farmers-herders clashes in the country.The report said a total of 3,641 Nigerians have been killed in conflict between herdsmen and farmers since January 2016.