C-River monarchs swear on oath to stop conflicts within their domain

CALABAR — TRADITIONAL rulers in feuding villages of Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State have used the New Year eve to swear an oath that they would stop incessant inter-communal conflicts in the area and maintain the peace, beginning from the new year.

The traditional rulers whose communities have been embroiled in bloody clashes leading to killings, destruction of houses and farm produce took the oath in the presence of the Paramount Ruler of Odukpani, Etinyin Otu Mesembe VI to stop the crisis in their domain.

The paramount ruler, who convened a meeting of all traditional rulers in the area at the council headquarters to address the issue, regretted that the destruction of lives and property in communal conflicts had become unbearable and must come to an end.

He said: “I am still at a loss on why we cannot resolve issues like brothers through dialogue without taking up arms against ourselves over boundary disputes.”

The paramount ruler stated that the area had been noted for peace in decades and warned that any traditional ruler who cannot control youths in his domain would be sanctioned.

Etinyin Mesembe said if the situation was not brought under control, it would affect the forthcoming general election in the area as many people would not be able to cast their votes and warned against using youths to foment trouble before, during and after the elections.

He said the state governor would withdraw certificate of recognition from any traditional ruler who contravenes the oath and allowed his domain to be used as war zone again.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong, who represented Governor Ben Ayade on the occasion commended the traditional rulers for coming together to find solution to problems in the area.

Asuquo said the state government was concerned about the bloody communal clashes, which had claimed the lives of innocent people in the area and called for a stop to it.