C-River agency decries failure by politicians to heed guidelines

By Emma Una

CALABAR— CROSS River Signage and Advertisement Agency, has decried the continued posting of billboards and paper bills in the state by politicians without following due guidelines, insisting that such boards deface the beauty of the state and would no longer be tolerated.

Director General of the agency, Mr. Stabley Nsemo, who stated this in Calabar, yesterday, said such infringement attracts a fine of N5 million in addition to such billboards being removed.

He said some politicians have resorted to issuing threats on the agency for carrying out its responsibility of keeping the state clean and green, noting that such action would not deter it from carrying out its statutory functions.

He said: “Some individuals and groups who have contravened our outdoor branding guidelines are targeting the agency though misinformation, misrepresentation and outright falsehood in order to sow seed of discord and cause disaffection to ultimately undermine the lawful activities of the agency and incite the public to acts of aggression and violence against us.”