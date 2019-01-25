Buhari’s neglect of N’Delta will be determining factor at the poll —Wike

Idowu Bankole

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has decried the total neglect of the Niger Delta by the All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during the PDP Campaign Rally at Ahoada West LGA of the state at Akinima, yesterday, Wike said Buhari through deliberate manipulation refused to fund major projects across the Niger Delta.

He said: “Even though the Niger Delta produces the wealth of the nation, there is no funding of projects in the area.

“Look at the East-West Road, no serious attempt has been made to fund the project. All other projects in the area have been abandoned, instead, few projects are found in the North and South West.”

He charged the people of Ahoada West to vote for Atiku Abubakar so as to address the developmental challenges of the Niger Delta region.

He said unlike the APC, the PDP is built on the fulfilment of promises and enhancement of the welfare of the people.

“When PDP makes a promise, it goes ahead to fulfil the promise. Everywhere in Nigeria, people are voting for the PDP because they keep their promises,” he said.

On plot by the APC to disrupt the general election in Rivers State, Wike said that they lack the capacity to stop polls from holding in the state.

“APC cannot stop the elections from holding in Rivers State. They think they have monopoly of violence. They are engaged in in-fighting and they should face the consequences of their disrespect for the rule of law.”

“I call on the President to call members of his party in Rivers State to order. They should stop threatening us that there will be no elections. If there is no election in Rivers State, then there will be no election across the country,” he said.

Wike said that the APC will not be allowed to create cattle grazing routes in Rivers State.

On the claim by the factional governorship candidate of Accord Party that projects cannot create jobs, Governor Wike noted that perpetual governorship aspirant does not understand the development process.

He said the factional governorship candidate of Accord Party couldn’t successfully operate a dance club, hence he has no business contesting the position of a governor.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Mr Felix Obuah said that the people are happy with the governor’s achievements in the area.

He presented Rivers West PDP Senatorial Candidate, Mrs Betty Apiafi, PDP Candidate for Ahoada West/ONELGA Federal Constituency, Prince Uchechukwu Nnam-Obi and PDP Candidate for Ahoada West State Constituency, Okpokiri Okpokiri to the people and asked them to vote him.

PDP Candidate for Ahoada West State Constituency, Okpokiri Okpokiri called on the people to give total support for Governor Wike and all PDP candidates.

Director General of Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Ambassador Desmond Akawor said Ahoada West have just one objective, which is to vote PDP candidates in all the 100 polling units of the LGA.

Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Mr Hope Ikiriko said that Ahoada West will totally vote for Governor Wike. He said that Governor Wike ways pleases God, hence his enemies are at peace with him.

PDP Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state, Mr Princewill Ogbobula said that the governor’s achievements has weakened opposition parties in the area.

Leading female musician, Jikume Bethelem thrilled thousands of Wike supporters at the rally.