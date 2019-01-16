Buhari’s achievements’ll give him smooth sail – Adjogbe

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-EXECUTIVE Director Projects, EDP, on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, has said that the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari would give him a smooth sail in the forthcoming general elections.

Adobe who spoke when he played host to candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta Central Senatorial District, stressed the need for party faithful to “promote unity while guaranteeing victory at the 2019 polls.”

Adjogbe, a patron of the Buhari Support Group Centre BSGC (South-South Zone), urged the party candidates to “Consolidate on the remarkable achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, especially through the NDDC, while reflecting the true position of things during respective campaign fora.”

He advised the candidates to campaign vigorously and reach out to all party faithfuls irrespective of intra party tendencies to ensure victory at the polls.

“I encourage every candidate to mobilize party members en-masse to venue of d Presidential campaign in Warri to receive Mr President on 17 January 2019,” he said

In their separate responses, candidates thanked Adjogbe for displaying rare commitment to the progressive mandate of the party, adding that the achievements of the NDDC in their respective constituencies, remain a major rallying point of campaign for APC candidates in the state in particular and the Niger Delta region at large.

House of Representatives candidate of the party in the Sapele/Okpe/ Uvwie Federal constituency, Chief Monday Igbuya said; “within a short space of time the massive development by NDDC in his immediate constituency and the state at large, has remained unprecedented.”

On his part, Rev. Francis Waive, APC Federal House of Representatives candidate, Ughelli/Udu federal constituency, was quick to note that “the far reaching impact of people oriented programmes sponsored by the Federal Government is a pointer to the positive vision of the present administration.”

On his part, APC candidate in Ughelli North constituency II seat in the State House of Assembly, Olorogun Jaro Egbo said: “with the number of viable projects executed across the Niger Delta region, APC candidates in the region have a whole lot to campaign with, bearing in mind that these projects speak for themselves, of what good governance is all about.”