Buhari’ll win, says Ocheni

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Professor Stephen Ocheni has said fillers across Kogi State after President Muhammadu Buhari stormed the state last week for campaign ahead of the elections, indicate that President Buhari will be re-elected for a second term.

President Buhari, at a rally in Kogi, had urged people not to vote for any Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates, saying it would be a grave mistake to return PDP to power.

Ocheni, who made the prediction while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja, said the last week mammoth crowd in Kogi also reflects that the future of the party is bright in the state.

Ocheni said “The mammoth crowd that welcomed President Buhari is an indication of love Nigerians have for him and his good works to put the country on sustainable path of progress.

“We are sure of winning because our policies and programmes speak for us. President Buhari will be re-elected.The chances of APC in Kogi State are bright and undoubtedly, from what you saw in terms of the massive crowd, you can see the mobilisation.”