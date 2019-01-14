Buhari to name new IGP Tuesday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE presidency has shortlisted the name of an Assistant Inspector General of Police from Nasarawa State as possible replacement for the retiring Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris.



The appointment of a new IGP has become imperative as Idris, who is clocking 60 years on Tuesday (Jan. 15) and has served for 35 as required by the civil service rule is due for retirement.

The IGP had on Monday paid “a bye-bye visit’’ to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Though there has not been any official statement from the government, a source closed to the presidency, who preferred not to be named, confirmed that a replacement to the retiring IGP would be named Tuesday.

The source said,“Yes, the IGP Ibrahim Idris is retiring tomorrow and possibly an acting Inspector-General maybe named very soon.

“But I will advise that you wait for official statement to that effect.”

IGP Idris, who was appointed by President Buhari on March 21, 2016, replaced Solomon Arase, who retired from the police force on June 21, 2016.

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force in 1984, after graduating from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture.

The named of the acting IGP is AIG Adamu Mohammed