Buhari to Adesina: I like your attire

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday admired the Igbo attire wore by his special adviser on media and publicity, Chief Femi Adesina.
See photos below:
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday admired the Igbo attire wore by his special adviser on media and publicity, Chief Femi Adesina.
See photos below: