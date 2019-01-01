Buhari shunned advice to scrap Niger Delta Amnesty -Dokubo

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – SPECIAL Adviser to the President on the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Prof. Charles Dokubo, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves mass support from Niger Delta on his second term bid for shunning advice to scrap the programme.

Buhari ’ll record landslide victory in S-East, S-South in 2019 – PSC coordinator

Dokubo, on season’s vacation in his home community, Abonema, Akuku Toru local government area, Rivers state, said on New Year eve that Niger Delta’s support for Buhari in February’s polls would further demonstrate the people’s appreciation for what the region has benefited under the president through the programme.

“There was advice by some persons that PAP should be terminated as it was an adhoc programme but the president insisted that the programme should go on. Government has done a lot about the programme. It has not relented in its support for the programme.

“With The type of vocational centres that have now been developed in Kaiama and other places, I strongly believe that the next level the President is bringing, which I know will come, will even be better for this programme”, Dokubo projected.

He said since the inception of PAP, a lot of Niger Delta youths had benefited from numerous scholarships and vocational skills, saying that he did the home coming to Abonema to mobilise his Akuku Toru kinsmen to stand out as first to return the President in this year’s elections.