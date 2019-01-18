Buhari promises to promote national unity

By Jimitota Onoyume & Alemma Ozioruva

WARRI—PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari, has assured Nigerians that he will continue to promote national unity, calling on the people to vote for him and other candidates of the APC in the coming general poll.

President Buhari who spoke yesterday in Warri, Delta State, at the flag off of his presidential campaign in the state, assured that his administration will not renege on its campaign promises to the state, stressing that he will always promote security in the region.

President Buhari was received at the Osubi airport by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who introduced him to chieftains of the APC and others at the airport. The governor later left the President and his party men to attend to other state functions.

President Buhari and chieftains of his party visited the Ovie of Uvwie kingdom and the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Meanwhile, in Benin City, Edo State, it was an unprecedented turnout at the Garrick Memorial College playground yesterday, as President Buhari visited the state, where he promised not to relent in his anti-corruption drive, fighting insecurity and repositioning the economy of the country.

We’ve curbedinsecurity in S-East, N-Delta —Buhari

Buhari said, “I want to remind you of what this administration has been doing based on the promises we made when we were looking for your votes in 2015. We will like you to reflect and I want to assure you that we have certainly made progress on security, it was not the same way it used to be in the South East that it is now. It is not the same even in the Niger Delta. We have raised peace. On the economy, we have encouraged farmers. We told the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, they gave soft loans to the farmers and we succeeded in virtually having food security and we are saving hundreds of millions of dollars not even naira by not importing food products. I congratulate Nigerians for that because they decided to go back to the land.

How we’ll manage recovered funds

“On fighting corruption, we are doing our best, we are still following the slow system where we have to face people with facts and drag them through the courts and then get them successfully prosecuted and what we realise, this time around, we are selling the assets and putting the money through the Treasury Single Account, TSA, so that nobody can take the assets back to them.

“I assure you, sooner than later, I will get the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC to give a comprehensive press conference to tell Nigerians how much we have recovered, and where it is and what we intend to do with it. I am here purposely to thank you and again request you to vote for APC from bottom to top. All APC candidates, please give us the power to control the state assemblies, the National Assembly and the Presidency.”

Re-visit $16bn power sector fund

In Warri, earlier, National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole pleaded with President Buhari to revisit the $16 billion he said the administration of the PDP allegedly invested in the power sector, adding that despite the investment, the nation was still in darkness.

“$16bn in the name of power supply and Nigeria remains in darkness. The PDP took the money and Nigeria remained in the dark. They signed agreement with the Discos for 20 years. Mr President, you will ask the question when you come back “where is the power after $16bn, this question must be answered,” he said.