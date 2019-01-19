Buhari mobilises votes for APC in Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Minna called on eligible voters to vote massively for candidates of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the February and March general election .

Addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters at Trade Fair Complex in the Niger State capital, Buhari said that APC led administration will continue to implement people-oriented policies and programmes that will enhance the well being of Nigerians.

He said that arrangement has been concluded for the construction of modern standard gauge rail line from Minna to Abuja, and to Baro Inland Water Port to enhance socio economic growth of the state.

Buhari commissioned the port today before the rally.

He said a new Lagos – Ibadan – Minna – Kaduna and Kano rail line is being constructed while Mokwa- Jebba federal road is ready.

” We will ensure the completion of the ongoing Zungeru Hydro Power Project and all ongoing federal government projects across the country ”

” I am urging eligible voters to vote all the APC candidates from top to down and down to top to ensure continuity of the present administration”.

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole called on Nigerians to disregard the allegation by the opposition People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) that the forthcoming presidential election will be rigged .

” As a progressive, I strongly believe in one man one vote, one General one vote, one woman one vote, one youth one vote. I don’t believe in rigging”, he said.

He called on eligible voters to safeguard their permanent voters cards(PVCs) as that was the only instrument they need to cast their votes to candidates in the forth coming general election.

He said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed to have spent $16 billion on power, yet there is no power .

Gov.Abubakar Sani Bello, who is seeking re-election, expressed optimism that eligible voters in Niger will massively for the All Progressives Congress ( APC) candidates seeking various elective positions.

Bello commended President Buhari for the prompt release of funds which led to the completion of Baro Inland Water Port.

He said that the project will promote economic development and create job opportunities for the people .” We will continue to mobilise eligible residents to massively vote for our various the candidates seeking elective positions to ensure continuity, ” he said.

The Presidential train has now left Minna to Jos, Plateau State. The campaign train is also expected in Ibadan, Oyo State, later today.