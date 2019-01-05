Buhari, IGP meet behind closed doors

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which took place shortly after the Friday Juma’at prayer session at the State House mosque held inside the President’s office.

The IGP, was said to have been due for disengagement in service on Thursday January 3 on attainment of the mandatory 35 years in service and will also be clocking 60 years on January 15.

Although, the agenda of the meeting was not made open to journalists, a source stated that the fate of the police boss will be known after the meeting.

“We are optimistic, but all will be known after this meeting,” the source said.

Idris, the nation’s 19th Inspector General of Police, was appointed by President Buhari on 21 March 2016, to replace Solomon Arase, who retired from the police force on 21 June 2016.

The 59-year-old Niger State-born police enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force in 1984, after graduating from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture.

Speculations are rife that at the attainment of the Idris’ mandatory retirement age, the President may extend it for a period of time as the nation will soon hold general elections.