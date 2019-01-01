Buhari felicitates Eze Ikonne ay 90

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ANUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sent his warm felicitations to Enyi 1 of Aba, Eze Isaac Ajuonu Ikonne as he marks his 90th birthday.



President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said he joined the Abia Traditional Council in celebrating the purpose driven and exemplary leadership he has brought to the throne.

The President believes Eze Ikonne, who has served for more than 44 years on the throne, carries the virtues of humility, generosity and human kindness, qualities that are inseparable in building a just, harmonious and prosperous society.

At 90, President Buhari affirmed that the royal father exudes uncommon wisdom, strength and courage in leading his people and serving the nation, which clearly points to the grace of God for longevity, and blessings of good health.

Recalling their encounters, including a visit to the Presidential Villa in August, 2018, the President said he remains grateful to Eze Ikonne for the endorsement in 2015, support and wise counsels over the years, commending his signature tune of unity and empowering the youths for a greater Nigeria.

President Buhari also congratulated the people and government of Abia State, family members and friends of the royal father on the auspicious day, praying for longer life and good health for the nonagenarian.