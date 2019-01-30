Buhari, APC have failed Nigerians —Atiku

…Buhari can’t change; he’s a dictator —Secondus

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—THOUSANDS of residents of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, defied heavy downpour, yesterday, to attend the rally by the Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party in the city.

The PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abukakar, who spoke at the event, said that the election was about the future of the youth and indeed the country.

He said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, had failed Nigerians in all the three purported tripod on which the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was rested.

Onnoghengate : Saraki, Young lawyers back Buhari, shun NBA boycott

He said that Buhari failed in the promise to repair the economy, fight corruption, and insecurity in the land.

Also, former President Goodluck Jonathan, said that Atiku would deal fairly with all the geopolitical zones in the country in the area of appointments and development.

He described Atiku as the best Presidential candidate who sees the entire country as his own constituency.

On his part, the National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, claimed Buhari had become a full blown dictator and a violator of the nation’s constitution and should face rejection at the poll.

Secondus likened Buhari to the proverbial Chameleon that lacked the capacity to change, saying he had come out to be a dictator despite the fact that he was elected President as a civilian.

He said, “Atiku is an achiever who has attracted a lot of awards. We are here to talk to you that Nigeria is at a Cross Road. Buhari is against the constitution of the country. Everyday, he breaks the law of the land, he divides the country. Everyday, more people become hungry, he is killing the innocent. He is now a full blown dictator.

“He came to power as a civilian but as the saying goes, a chameleon cannot change. Without due process, he removed the head of another arm of government. I am referring to the removal of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

2019 elections: Customs to prevent illegal arms, ammunition entry into Nigeria

“APC said we should not talk about the man who is breaking the law, but you cannot continue to break the constitution that guides everybody. APC is hiring people to defend it. We will continue to talk about it, this is not politics, Buhari must stop breaking our laws.”

He accused the Buhari administration of corruption, adding that even the Transparency International had said earlier that the government was corrupt.

In his remarks, governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Seriake Dickson, urged the people to vote Atiku, who he described as a Nigerian with “the desired understanding to restructure the country in consonance with the will of Nigerians.”

Dickson said that Atiku has a good understanding of the problems of the people and should be trusted with the People’s votes.