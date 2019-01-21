Briton involved in N10.3m fraud disappears

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay of a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere was, yesterday, informed by Lagos State Government that a Briton, Syed Mohammed Kamran, who is standing trial over alleged N10,320,000 fraud, has escaped.

Prosecuting counsel, K. Sarumi, told Justice Nicol-Clay that Kamran is believed to have fled abroad.

Sarumi said this following the failure of Kamran’s surety, Nurudeen Ekundayo, to produce the Briton for his trial.

Kamran was arraigned in 2016 on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining N10,320,000 by false pretence from a traditional ruler in Imo State, Igwe Ubochi Chuks Ubochi.

The prosecution said the defendant committed the fraud through an elaborate diesel Local Purchase Order, LPO, scam.

He had pleaded not guilty, following which he was granted bail. But immediately he was able to perfect his bail bond, Kamran missed court dates, which prompted the judge to summon Ekundayo to show cause.

Ekundayo’s counsel, Mrs O. Adeniyi, told Justice Nicol-Clay, yesterday, that her client was ill and had sent his eldest son to inform the court that he was on admission at a general hospital.

In a ruling, Justice Nicol-Clay held: “He has three options: produce the defendant, forfeit his bail bond or be ready to serve his time.

“The medical report says he is hypertensive. That shouldn’t stop him from appearing.”

She then adjourned the case till March 11, for the continuation of hearing.