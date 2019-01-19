Breaking: SANs resolve to tackle FGN over Onnoghen, Usoro’s trial

By Henry Ojelu

The Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, BOSAN has resolved to tackle the Federal Government over the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen and the President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Paul Usoro, SAN.

The body is currently holding an emergency meeting at the conference room of Nigeria Law School, Lagos.

As at the time of filing this report, the body has constituted a committee to draft a communique on their position which will be issued later today.

The meeting which started at about 10:00am had in attendance over 50 Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

A very reliable source who was at the meeting told Vanguard that most of the senior lawyers at the meeting expressed their displeasure with the procedure adopted by the Federal Government in prosecuting the CJN.

According to the source, the trial of the President, Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro, SAN before the Federal High Court Lagos over allegation of fraud was also extensively discoursed.

The source also disclosed that most of the SANs who spoke at the meeting expressed their displeasure with manner that FG appears to have declared war against the judiciary.

Vanguard also learnt that a Senior Advocate who is among Federal Government’s prosecuting team was also at the meeting.

A comprehensive communique on the full resolution of the body will be issued later today.