By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo

Scores of protesters Wednesday, stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly, warning the lawmakers to immediately shelve any plan to impeach the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The protest came barely two days after the lawmakers threatened to impeach Ambode if he fails to explain reasons for his alleged financial misappropriation.

It would be recalled that the over 36 lawmakers argued that the Governor’s action violates the 1999 constitution.