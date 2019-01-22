Breaking News
Breaking: Obasanjo, Buhari meet

On 12:07 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

President Muhammadu Buhari met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo shortly before the National Council of State at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari (l) exchanging pleasantries with former President Olusegun Obasanjo while the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki (m) looked on shortly before the opening of the National Council of State meeting at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 22/01/2019
