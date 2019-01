By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state says the state is seriously under security siege.

Masari said kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling are now order of the day in the state.

The Governor disclosed when he convened an extra ordinary security meeting held at presidential banquet hall, government house, Katsina.

The meeting had in attendance security personnels from the affected areas in the state.

Details shortly…