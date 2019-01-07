Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Gabon govt says ‘situation under control,’ rebels seized

On 11:03 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

The government of Gabon declared that it was in control after an attempted coup by army rebels Monday and that it had arrested most of those involved.

In this video grab made on a video footage obtained on YouTube on January 7, 2019, Gabon soldiers leave a studio of state radio after an address calling on the people to “rise up” and announcing a “national restoration council” would be formed, as an ailing President Ali Bongo is out of the country. – The message was read on state radio by a person who identified himself as the deputy commander of the Republican Guard and head of a group called the Patriotic Youth Movement of the Gabonese Defence and Security Forces. (Photo by – / various sources / AFP)

“Calm has returned, the situation is under control,” government spokesman Guy-Bertrand Mapangou told AFP.

Read Also: Breaking: Gabon soldiers launch coup to ‘Restore Democracy’, call for uprising 

Only hours earlier, soldiers burst into state radio and called on the people to “rise up,” an apparent bid to oust ailing President Ali Bongo, who is out of the country. Of the five who did this, according to Mapangou, “four have been arrested and one is on the run.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.