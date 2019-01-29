Breaking News
Breaking: British pound tumbles as parliament debates Brexit

On 9:55 pmIn Business by adekunleComments

The British pound fell sharply late Tuesday as lawmakers rejected an amendment that would have delayed Brexit by several months.

Shortly after 2000 GMT, sterling had fallen to $1.3100, its lowest level in four days, as MPs narrowly rejected a measure that would have pushed back Britain’s March 29 departure from the economic bloc.

