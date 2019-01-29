The British pound fell sharply late Tuesday as lawmakers rejected an amendment that would have delayed Brexit by several months.
Shortly after 2000 GMT, sterling had fallen to $1.3100, its lowest level in four days, as MPs narrowly rejected a measure that would have pushed back Britain’s March 29 departure from the economic bloc.
Breaking: British pound tumbles as parliament debates Brexit
The British pound fell sharply late Tuesday as lawmakers rejected an amendment that would have delayed Brexit by several months.