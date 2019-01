Uthman Abubakar, the detained Maiduguri Bureau Chief of Daily Trust has been released.

Abubakar was detained on Sunday, following his report against the force. Mannir Dan-Ali, Editor-in-Chief of Daily Trust, disclosed this shortly after speaking to the editor who was brought back to the Maiduguri office by an unnamed Major who handed him over to a Security officer at the office.

Details later:

