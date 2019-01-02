Boko Haram: Govt. has failed on security, Stakeholders tell Shettima

A group, Borno State stakeholders, has chided the government of Governor Kashim Shettima, saying the government has failed on the security of lives in the state.

The Borno Stakeholders Foundation, the umbrella group for concerned stakeholders from the three senatorial zones in Borno state, made the statement on Tuesday.

The stakeholders were reacting to a recent statement credited to Governor Kashim during an extraordinary security meeting to discuss the state of insecurity in Borno state.

The group said it was unfair for the governor to mention that the Buhari administration hasn’t done it’s best in area of security in the state.

Shettima Ali Adamu, National President of the group, who made this observation in a widely circulated press statement on Tuesday , said Shettima has not made life meaningful enough for the people of the state, despite the availability of resources at his disposal.

He said, “For instance, the issues of unemployment have consistently remained on a high, thereby giving the hungry youths more and more reasons to pitch the tent with hoodlums.

“The government also failed to admit that it has not deemed it fit to provide the much needed necessary infrastructure in the communities that were liberated from the Boko Haram strongholds.

“While it is understandable to members of the unsuspecting public to believe hook, line and sinker, the narrative of the governor, the Borno Stakeholders Foundation rebuffs and challenges Government to have the courage to tell the people of the state how funds meant for the provision of social amenities were spirited to private pockets.

“The Borno Stakeholders Foundation also challenges Government to tell the whole world what it did with local government funds in the past seven years and why the Borno State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) threatened to go on strike over unpaid gratuities to workers in the past five years.

The group also queried how funds meant for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state in the past seven years had been spent.

“The Borno Stakeholders Foundation has over time advocated for transparency and accountability in governance in Borno state, given the resources at its disposal, it should in the least be able to provide for its citizens, especially in the areas of necessities of life. But ironically, this hasn’t been the case of governance in Borno.

The group claimed the Borno state government has failed the people of the state as regards security.