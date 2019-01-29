Bishop warns politicians to desist from evil or…

By Sam Eyoboka

OTA—WORRIED by the growing tension in the nation ahead of this year’s general elections, the presiding bishop of Rhema Christian Church and Tower with headquarters in Sango Ota, Ogun Stare, Bishop Taiwo Akinola, Sunday warned political gladiators involved in evil transactions against the soul of this great nation, to desist or risk the wrath of God.

Addressing journalists at the grand finale of the church’s annual Bethel prayer and fasting programme, he cautioned those bent on diverting the course of this nation through voodoos, ballot-snatching, and terror, saying “our God will not permit His honour and interest to be rubbished.

“He will rise and defend to the utmost the integrity of the nation in the interest of the elect. He will turn their wisdom backward, overnight. Let no one join them through hooliganism, thuggery and rigging because the fall of the unrighteous shall be great indeed,” the bishop who was flanked by the various committee chairmen, further warned.

Acknowledging that political propaganda is usually at its apogee during election like this with accusations and counter-accusations flying across the entire political space, Nigerians should not be deceived because “almost all political gladiators live in glass houses, and I honestly wonder why they’re always quick in throwing stones.

He therefore appealed to all Nigerians who are qualified to vote to endeavor to fully participate in the forthcoming elections, stressing “the time for indifference is gone. Ignorance is tantamount to suicide, hence we should bring ourselves to a level of critical consciousness of people and occurrences that are related to the elections.

“Our involvement should take us to the point of voting physically on the election days. Please let nothing prevent you from being patient enough to cast your vote properly,” Akinola explained, pointing out that the responsibility is “ours to remain focused, unperturbed and clear-headed to make the right choices, knowing that the impacts of our choices today can be far reaching on our destiny and that of our children tomorrow.

“I plead with us all to take the forthcoming election serious. I repeat, it is indeed a serious matter of destiny for us, for our children and our nation,” he said, reminding Nigerian of an English maxim which says: ‘Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.’ In agreement with this maxim, George Horne also wrote, ‘When a man deceives me once, it is his fault; when twice, it is mine.’

“We should not allow ourselves to be intimidated or manipulated by forces that are evil, wicked or greedy, as are notorious in party politics in Nigeria today. Rather, based on our clear and right consciences, we should vote for men/women of godly characters, competence and track records of justice, fairness, trustworthiness, sensitivity to the plight of the citizens, sense of accountability and an innate propensity for keeping promises.” he emphasised.

Bishop Akinola also sounded a note of warning to the electorate, saying no one should be careless, blind or blinded by vote-selling in considering issues that are pointers to a future that could rubbish the sovereignty of the nation, the diverse interests of the indestructible units and inalienable rights of the individual.

The presiding bishop again appealed to the Nigerian voters to wake up, wise up and do not allow themselves to be deceived or deluded by any politician, urging them to make their decisions based on clear and right consciences, not on consciences colored with personal interests or pecuniary gains only.

