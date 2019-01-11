Bayelsa generates N13.6bn IGR in 2018

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA — BAYELSA State Government, yesterday, said it realised N13.6 billion as its annual Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, for last year as against the N4.5 billion realised in 2012.

State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (retd) disclosed this in Government House, Yenagoa during the monthly transparency briefing for November and December 2018.

He attributed the improvement in the state IGR level to prudent and painstaking measures put in place by Governor Serienke Dickson-led administration to boost the revenue profile of the state in the last seven years.

Jonah said the current administration was still not satisfied with the current IGR, and, therefore, poised to intensify its revenue drive particularly in the area of tax collection.

His words: “Our target was to take care of half of salary obligations from tax receipts. We have not been able to meet that target but we have been able to make real progress.

“We are intensifying efforts as our tax drive is still going on. If we are able to increase the IGR level, even if the allocation from the federal level falls very low, we should be able to pay salaries without any stress.”