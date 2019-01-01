Bayelsa commissioner assures on completion of Ekeremor coastal road

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State new Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Pius Jonah, has assured the people of Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas of the state that the road linking the senatorial district to the coastal areas will be completed in record time.

Jonah, who gave the assurance during a tour of the road in company of his predecessor, Mr Lawrence Ewrudjiakpor, during a visit to the Paramount Ruler of Ekeremor community, HRH Agbodo Gbaseinmo, said the road had already been captured in this year’s budget proposal.

Jonah, who commended Governor Seriake Dickson for keeping faith in the project, noted that the development strides of the Dickson-led administration will guarantee the success of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the general election.