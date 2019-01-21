Bassey predicts victory for PDP in C-River

CALABAR—SENATOR Gershom Bassey, the Senator representing the Southern senatorial district of Cross River State, has predicted victory for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in all elections in the state.

Senator Bassey who spoke weekend during the flag off of campaign by the member representing Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South in the House of Representatives, Essien Ayi said the PDP has statewide acceptance and as a traditional PDP stronghold, it will be an easy ride for the party in the state.

“Many of you know that there is just one political party in Nigeria and that party is the PDP. That is the party in Cross River State, Central senatorial district and for every local government area and for everyone.

“How many of you know that the All Progressives Congress, APC, government is taking Justice Walter Onnoghen who is from this state and the Central senatorial district to court and it is only the PDP that had spoken up for that man and if those other people who say they want to represent you cannot speak for Onneghen who is the number four man in this country, will they speak for you on any other matter?”

