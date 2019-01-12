Barca consider Ighalo option

Barcelona are looking to sign a No 9 in the winter window to cover for the departures of Munir El Haddadi and Denis Suarez. The club want a low-cost option to complete the squad.

One option is Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo, who is eying a move back to Europe after playing in China with Changchun Yatai. Barcelona are looking at five or six names more, hoping to loan a player like for the Jeison Murillo deal. They want a player who gets into space well and is a good finisher. Alvaro Morata is one option, Ighalo another.

Ighalo’s side in China have been relegated to the second division and he wants to come back to European football. He has three offers from the Premier League, but Barca is an attractive option.

Barca scouts know Ighalo well as he was at Granada. He scored 12 and 15 goals in his two season with Watford, who sold him to China for 25m.

Barca want a player who can let Luis Suarez rest when needed.