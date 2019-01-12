Barca coach dismisses Neymar return

Ernesto Valverde insisted he had not received a phone call urging him to re-sign Neymar following reports the club had been contacted by the player’s father.

El Mundo claimed this week that Neymar Sr had made repeated pleas to the Barça board to bring his son – who joined Paris Saint-Germain for €222million in 2017 – back to Camp Nou.

‘I will drink your blood’: French rappers take feud to ring

Neymar Sr subsequently denied the reports and Valverde stressed that, if any calls had taken place, he certainly was not party to them. “People tend to say big things about players at other clubs,” he told a news conference.

“He is a great player, had a great World Cup, but now he’s at a different club, so there’s nothing more to say about that.”