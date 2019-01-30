Bar owner docked over alleged N547,000 scam

A 33-year-old bar owner, Abayomi Ogundipe, was on Wednesday brought before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly refusing to pay a debt of N547,000.

The accused, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining goods under false pretenses and theft.

He, however, pleaded innocence of the offences.

The Prosecutor, ASP Fidelis Dike, told the court that the accused committed the offences in April 2018 at No. 15, Cooperative Villa Road, Ajah, Lagos.

Dike alleged that the accused obtained 500 packs of bottled water worth N547,000 from Mr Dele Olutimileyin on credit with an agreement to pay after sales.

“Ogundipe, a bar owner, approached Olutimileyin, a distributor of different brands of bottled water for 500 packs and promised to pay after sales but failed to pay up.

“Olutimileyin said all efforts made to get his money back were abortive as he was not able to reach the accused through phone and did not know his whereabouts, ‘’ Dike said.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment, while Section 314 stipulates 15 years imprisonment for any offender upon conviction.

The Magistrate, Mr T. A. Anjorin-Ajose, granted the accused N200, 000 bail with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Anjorin-Ajose said that one of the sureties must be a relative of the accused and the other a civil servant.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 4 for mention. (NAN)