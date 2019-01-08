AXA Mansard launches First Responders Service

In line with its commitment to enhance customer experience, AXA Mansard Insurance plc, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management, has launched the first responder service which aims to support customers whose vehicles are insured with the company whenever they are involved in road accidents.

The First Responder Service is an initiative meant to provide flexible and efficient claims settlement to customers on the retail motor insurance plan right at the scene of accident and also to provide necessary assistance to the customers. The service aims to reduce turnaround time for service delivery to customers.

With the introduction of the new service, customers will have access to trained First Responder Officers (FROs) who have been trained to perform the first responder duties. The FROs, who are also members of staff of AXA Mansard Insurance and part of the Motor Claims Team, will provide on-the-spot assistance to the customers, assess damage to customers’ vehicles, adjust claims and initiate the claims.

In her comment about this new service, Divisional Director, Retail Solutions, AXA Mansard Insurance, Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi said “We are delighted to introduce the AXA First Responder service to our vehicle insurance subscribers. Customer experience is very important to us and we are ensuring that we provide services that would be customer oriented. The service would help our customers to get both service and support at the scene of unwanted situations like road traffic accidents. We assure our customers that they would receive the needed support as they navigate their ways around town.”

In carrying out this service, the FRO is expected to arrive at the scene of the accident within 10-30mins of the customer’s call and the officer would arrive on a power bike, this strategy has been used in order to avoid the perennial traffic situation in Lagos.

According to her, “With the First Responder service, customers on our vehicle insurance package with vehicles worth N3,000,000 (3million) will have access to the FROs who will provide on-the-spot assistance to them, should they be involved in an accident. This is another benefit of being on the AXA Mansard comprehensive motor insurance plan. The FROs will be accessible to customers between the hours of 7:00am and 7:00pm during the weekdays; and access to the service is absolutely free. The service is currently only available to in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki, Ikeja axis, and Surulere areas in Lagos.”