Atunwa’ll consolidate on progress we’ve recorded in Kwara — Ahmed

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has reassured that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Razak Atunwa, will consolidate on the progress his administration has recorded.

Ahmed spoke, yesterday, when chieftains of PDP in the state visited the Ohoro of Shao, Dr. Bamideleu Alabi Adegbite, ahead of the party’s campaign in Moro Local Government Area.

According to him, “PDP governorship candidate, Razak Atunwa, will consolidate on the progress and achievements recorded in Kwara.”

Ahmed noted that Atunwa had a sound understanding of the workings of Kwara State government owing to his track record in public service.

He said “there is no other governorship candidate that can boast of a rich intermixture of executive and legislative experience.“

In his reaction, the Ohoro of Shao, Adegbite, thanked the Kwara State governor for his sustained investment in infrastructure.