ATM fraudster nabbed in Damaturu

By Bala Ajiya

An automated Teller Machine (ATM) fraudster was arrested in Damaturu , the yobe state capital around 2.30 pm Sunday trying to withdraw cash with a stolen card.

Luck ran out of the suspect when one of the bank customers who is on the queue to use the ATM discovered that the suspect was in possession of over 20 ATM cards in which after confrontation from the policemen at the bank , he confessed to be an ATM fraudster.

A policeman, who is an eye witness , said ” A customer raised alarm when he discovered that the suspect is spending long hours using the machine , and when we questioned him , we discovered he’s a criminal specialized in ATM fraud.

” After brief interrogation , he confessed to have come from Kano , and that they work in group ” the policeman said .

The suspect has been handed over to the police for proper investigation .