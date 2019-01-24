Atiku’s campaign storms Kaduna to waiting mammoth crowd

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has taken his campaign train to Kaduna state where a mammoth crowd who chanted “Atiku, o-yo-yo” welcomed him.

Ogun guber: PDP insists on Adebutu

The Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna state went agog as hundreds of thousands of PDP faithful welcomed Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate to the state.

In the entourage includes, restricted to, former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, Senate President and campaign DG, Dr. Bukola Saraki, PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who is fondly called the Turakin Adamawa.

Nigerians who were present did not believe their eyes as the mammoth crowd trouped out in their numbers to chant praises of the Presidential candidate under whose watch the GSM was brought into Nigeria. The crowd was highly ecstatic as the candidate reeled out his plans to get Nigeria working again.

In his speech, he attacked hunger and what he described as “poverty mentality of the APC, which has led Nigeria into recession.”

Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi who was also present, beckoned on the multitude present to support Atiku and the PDP at all cost for a better economy, better security and better business environment.

A lot of other politicians who spoke, decried what they said was “the anti-people policies of the APC which sees the President and cronies making money at the detriment of the people.”