Atiku to Buhari: World watching you

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has, in what he described as a warning to both President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, said that there would be no room for rigging on February 16th especially as he said that the world is watching the developments in the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, in response to the Federal Government’s reaction to the US, UK and EU over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen, the former Vice President warned that anyone planning to rig the 2019 election may as well be toying with the very foundation of the nation’s democracy.

According to the statement, “Buhari’s cabal is unhappy with the statements from the US, the British and the EU because they know that these world powers have agreed to re-route their latest and most technologically sophisticated spy satellites, including the NAOL-47 satellite, to provide comprehensive coverage over Nigeria on February 16. The photographs which these satellites will deliver can not only show someone reading a newspaper but also which newspaper they are reading.”

He said “the Federal Government had in statement through Garba Shehu stated that, ‘the nation’s security forces will confront any attempt to interfere with the process by elements from outside the country.’”

The PDP candidate expressed concerns over what he described as “the desperation of the APC to rig the forthcoming elections.”

He however, advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the military and the police not to allow themselves to be used by those he said are interested in turning Nigeria’s democracy on its head.

According to him, “The truth is that, there is no country in the world where a president with this appalling record could ever be re-elected. Over 100 million Nigerians cannot afford even one decent meal a day, yet their president is seeking re-election.

“The world powers, as well as Nigerians, also have intelligence that Buhari will decisively lose the elections since the people are angry because they are hungry and have no jobs.

“There is no level of rigging that this vile government could ever do to overturn the millions of Nigerians who will turn up at the polls to vote him out.

“We ask our dearest young population who got a job under Buhari in the last four (4)years, to vote for Buhari. But all those who lost their jobs and whose relations lost their jobs and businesses to his maladministration should please come out in large numbers to elect Atiku Abubabar who is a harbinger of job creation,” the statement said.