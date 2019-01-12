Atiku-Obi campaign berates governor Obiano

The ATIKU-OBI presidential campaign organization, Anambra State chapter has described the continuous flattery of President Muhammad Buhari by the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano over what they described as “the fangled development of the South East Geo-political zone.

A statement by the State Director of the organization, Dr Harry Oranezi said the action of the governor amounts to a subtitle campaign for APC, and an expression of undeserved goodwill for President Buhari.

Dr Oranezi who recalled some of the alleged injustices, inequities and discriminatory posture of the Buhari administration against the South East region, maintaining that the utterances of Governor Obiano and few other Igbo politicians would not deter the collective resolve of Igbo to vote out the incumbent government.

According to him, come February 16th presidential election, Igbo’s “will certainly demonstrate their preference for good governance” and the urgent need “to make Nigeria work again”.

