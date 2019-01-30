Atiku is a consumate democrat, says PDP

The Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the party’s Presidential Candidate, former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, as a consumate democrat.

The Director, Media and Publicity of the organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He was reacting to a statement credited to the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu was reported to have hauled verbal attack on Abubakar for allegedly criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership style in his (Abubakar) address on the state-of-the-nation.

He said, “We invite Nigerians to note that all the accusations of undemocratic actions alluded to by Tinubu against Abubakar did not come under Abubakar’s purview of decision or his sphere of control while in office as the Vice President of Nigeria.

“If anything, Abubakar was in charge of the economy during the period and every Nigerian can testify that, within that time, our economy thrived to be one of the fastest growing in the world.

“And the purchasing power of citizens was much higher than what obtains today,” Ologbondiyan said.

He said that it was unfortunate that Tinubu was attacking Abubakar at a time other respected Nigerian leaders were rallying support for Abubakar.