Atiku given title in Akwa Ibom

…receives traditional title of Obong Emem Akwa Ibom

…as monarch says Atiku shows respect for A’Ibom Monarchy

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Mr. Atiku Abubakar, has been given the title of Obong Emem Akwa Ibom by the Traditional Rulers Council of Akwa Ibom state.

The Paramount ruler of Ini Local Government Area and Chairman, State Council of Chiefs, HRM Ntong Effiong Udoakpa, while honouring Atiku with the title on behalf of the elders said Atiku has shown respect for Akwa Ibom monarchy.

He said Atiku has shown deep respect for Akwa Ibom traditional stool by paying a courtesy visit to the state Traditional Rulers Council on arrival to the state for the party presidential rally.

The former Vice President said he visited the monarchs to interface with them and receive their blessings.

Atiku did not only interact with the traditional rulers during his visit to the TRC, but they shared thoughts where he said that such institutions should be respected.

However, In his remark, Atiku pledged that “when you elect me as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will, in partnership with Governor Udom Emmanuel whom you will reelect, build refineries in Akwa Ibom State.

“Restructuring which is one of my promises will also have positive impact in Akwa Ibom State. I don’t discriminate. I am from Adamawa and I don’t care where one comes from.”