At last, Idris bows out, asks Nigerians to extend cooperation to successor

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – At last,the controversies surrounding the retirement from service of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has been laid to rest as the police chief had retired.

To this end, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed his replacement in the person of AIG Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, though in acting capacity.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement announcing officially that Idris from the service of the Nigeria Police Force at the age of 60, said President President Buhari “has consequently directed that the outgoing Inspector General of Police, hand over to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, as the Acting Inspector General of Police.

“The outgoing Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris,deeply thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria for the opportunity given to him to serve under his administration as Inspector General of Police,” the statement said.

“He also sincerely expresses gratitude to all Nigerians across the Country for the cooperation and support they accorded him and the entire personnel of the Force during his tenure. He enjoined them to extend the same level of support and assistance to his successor, Ag. IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu,mni.

“The Acting Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu,mni hails from Lafia, Nasarawa State and a holder of BSc. Geography. He enlisted into the Force on 1stFebruary, 1986 as Cadet Assistant Inspector General of Police.

“Ag. IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu,mni is a versatile and seasoned Police Officer, a professional per excellence. He attended several Senior Officer Courses on Law Enforcement, Crime Prevention, Control and Management within and outside Nigeria. Before his appointment as the Acting Inspector General of Police, he was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State. He was Commissioner of Police in Ekiti and Enugu States and also Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Police Command Headquarters, Benin, Edo State,”he added.