ASUU strike won’t affect Auchi Poly conference – Fmr Dean, School of Arts & Design

Director, Centre for Gender Studies, Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, Dr. Helen Uhuamwagho has reassured that the lingering labour dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will not affect the forthcoming international conference holding at the polytechnic from January 21 to 24.

In a statement, Dr. Uhuamwagho said the conference will still hold as scheduled noting that participants are being expected from within and outside the country.

“So far, we have received encouraging responses from participants for the conference. The strike will not in any way affect it even if by then the dispute is not resolved because the school is in session except academic activities,” she added.

The conference has as theme: Implementing and sustaining gender mainstreaming in a globalised world, and it is being coordinated by the institution’s Centre for Gender Studies.

Participants at the conference will address sub-themes, such as Strategies for ending all forms of poverty; Strategies for making our cities and human settlements safe; Inclusive and sustainable strategies for effective implementation of international action programme on climate change; Strategies for achieving gender equality and Strategies for economic empowerment of women and girls, among others.

The four-day conference will feature a keynote address by Dr. Kwame Nyamekhe, a lead paper by Prof. Agatha Eguavoen of Faculty of Social Sciences, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State; a technical session, a gala night and a guided tour of tourism sites in Afenmai area of the state. The Rector, Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. M. S Jimah, is chief host.

Several personalities who have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavours have been listed for the conferment of the Centre’s award of honours.