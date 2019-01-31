Asisat Oshoala joins Barcelona from Dalian Quanjian

2015 BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year and 3-time CAF Women’s Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala joins Barcelona on a loan deal.
The former Dalian Quanjian player will be at the Spanish side until the end of the season.
Details soon.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
2015 BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year and 3-time CAF Women’s Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala joins Barcelona on a loan deal.
The former Dalian Quanjian player will be at the Spanish side until the end of the season.
Details soon.