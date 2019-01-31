Breaking News
Asisat Oshoala joins Barcelona from Dalian Quanjian

On 7:05 pm by Idowu Bankole

2015 BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year and 3-time CAF Women’s Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala joins Barcelona on a loan deal.

The former Dalian Quanjian player will be at the Spanish side until the end of the season.

 

Details soon.


