As 9Mobile repositions for better service, Adrian Woods may be axed

The amazing story of the efficiency and high speed with which the current management of 9Mobile is repositioning the telecoms company may be told without Adrian Woods, one of its top staff.

To underscore the speedy transformation taking place, the management has in just about one month of taking over, increased subscriber base by over one million which has been described as unprecedented.

The management has also cut down to a great extent cost of doing business as well as improved network efficiency to compete effectively with competitors in the Nigerian market. This is in addition to aggressive product development and perhaps most importantly, saving hundreds of Nigerian.

But while these positive developments are taking place, to the admiration of investors and the Nigerian public, the company, we gathered may be shelving off one of its management officers, Adrian Woods who had joined company after his exit from MTN Nigeria.

Adrian Woods had with some of his colleagues moved out of MTN to form Teleology which is part of 9Mobil

Our sources gathered that the current management is seriously considering the axing of Woods over allegations of double deal with their fiercest competitors as well as his penchant to rob Nigerians job in the organisation while preferring to employ Europeans.

He is accused of sidelining Nigerian experts in the company, preferring instead to deal with European employees of the company for which some insiders see him as a racist.

According to reliable sources, Adrian Woods and Teleology may be axed from 9Mobile in a matter of days as sources allege he failed to meet his own part of the deal.

Apart from the disappointment and anger of the new owners over Adrian Woods alleged underhand practices, sources said the on-going Federal Government’s investigations of the ownership of the telecoms company may have added to the woes as his part of the deal is said to be very untidy.

“Adrian Woods is accused of disloyalty and that he was found to be building a camp within a camp,” our source said but did not give full details.

In addition, the new management was said to have waded into the circumstances surrounding circumstances leading to Adrian Woods departure from MTN where was CEO.

“It is unfortunate all these have to happen. Woods is undoubtedly one of the finest commercial and technical minds in the industry. His short comings largely arise from his inability to honour his words and this other weakness that has been known to bring down men of power. A detailed report on the matter will definitely hit the headlines if the infighting continues” said the source.

The source further revealed that Adrian Wood started fighting the team that took over the helm of affairs in an acting capacity while the new owners embarked on developing the long-term strategy of the company.

“The great work going on at 9Mobile by people Adrian Wood usually discriminate against on grounds of assumption that they are Nigerians and therefore daft, is attracting the attention and admiration of telecom industry watchers but has apparently been met with jealous and envy by Mr. Wood,” our source said.

“To make matters worse, whilst Mr. Wood did not put any funds towards the project, he wanted to coerce the board into giving management contract and all executive authority to his European group leaving them at liberty to fire the Nigerian employees,” our source concluded.